Madhya Pradesh: 50-year-old woman dies of cardiac arrest at Kubereshwar Dham

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 17 (ANI): A 50-year-old woman died of cardiac arrest at Kathavachak (Storyteller) Pradeep Mishra's Kubereshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district on Thursday, officials said.

Sehore district collector Praveen Singh confirmed the death of the woman.

The woman, identified as Mangal Bai, a resident of Malegaon (Maharashtra), had come to Sehore to attend Rudraksh Mahotsav and Shiv Mahapuran Katha being organized at the Kubereshwar Dham.

On getting the information about the incident, a team of Mandi police reached the spot and started the investigation into the matter.

Notably, a huge number of devotees thronged to the Kubereshwar Dham for the Rudraksh Mahotsav and the Shiv Mahapuran Katha. Due to this, there was a heavy traffic jam of around 10 kilometres on the Bhopal-Indore highway.





In view of the traffic jam, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also canceled his visit to the Kubereshwar Dham.

The situation became such that on one side of the road, queues of vehicles were seen while on the other side, the crowd of devotees was seen. A large number of devotees were seen walking on foot on the road to reach the Dham.

On the other hand, the people stuck on the highway expressed their displeasure and blamed the administration and the government for the mismanagement.

A person who was stuck there said, 'I am going to Ujjain. I have been stuck in the jam for the last three and half hours and will be stuck for the next about 10 kilometers in the same way. A child is with me and there isn't any water or washroom here. What type of religious program is this? General people are getting into trouble. No police officials have arrived here to clear the traffic."

A woman, Bhagya Shree said, "We are facing a lot of problems. There is a small baby who is hungry. It is not a way, there is huge traffic. There should be a proper facility. I have been stuck in a jam for the last four hours. We don't even have water to drink." (ANI)

