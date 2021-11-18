Madhya Pradesh achieves 50 pc target of second dose COVID-19 vaccination

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 17 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh has achieved 50 per cent target of second dose COVID-19 vaccination, the Chief Minister Office said on Wednesday.

"Due to the awareness of the people of the state and the alertness of the health department, Madhya Pradesh has achieved the target of 50 per cent of the second dose of #COVID19 vaccination. For this, I congratulate the people of the state and the employees of the health department," CMO Madhya Pradesh tweeted.

It said the state aims to achieve the target of 100 per cent of COVID-19 second dose vaccination by December this year.

"We have to achieve 100 per cent target of the second dose in Madhya Pradesh by December," CMO said.

"For a coronavirus-free state, both doses of the vaccine are necessary. Those who have not got the second dose so far, are requested to come forward and get the vaccination done while performing the duty of a responsible citizen," it added. (ANI)