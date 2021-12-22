Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 22 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh achieved the milestone of administering 10 crores COVID-19 vaccination doses on Wednesday.
Till 5:30 PM as per CoWin portal, 9,83,465 vaccination doses were administered in the state. The 'Vaccination Mahaabhiyaan' in the state is still underway.
Meanwhile, India's cumulative vaccination coverage exceeded 138.89 crore doses on Tuesday, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)
Madhya Pradesh achieves milestone of administering 10 crore COVID-19 vaccination doses
ANI | Updated: Dec 22, 2021 20:15 IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 22 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh achieved the milestone of administering 10 crores COVID-19 vaccination doses on Wednesday.