Representative Image.
Representative Image.

Madhya Pradesh achieves milestone of administering 10 crore COVID-19 vaccination doses

ANI | Updated: Dec 22, 2021 20:15 IST


Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 22 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh achieved the milestone of administering 10 crores COVID-19 vaccination doses on Wednesday.
Till 5:30 PM as per CoWin portal, 9,83,465 vaccination doses were administered in the state. The 'Vaccination Mahaabhiyaan' in the state is still underway.
Meanwhile, India's cumulative vaccination coverage exceeded 138.89 crore doses on Tuesday, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)




Loading...
iocl
iocl