Madhya Pradesh Additional Advocate General resigns

New Delhi [India], Mar 20 (ANI): Advocate Sunil Fernandes, Additional Advocate General for the state of Madhya Pradesh government in the Supreme Court, tendered his resignation from the post on Friday. The move came soon after Chief Minister Kamal Nath announced that he is tendering his resignation.

The resignation was tendered to Satyendra Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary, Department of Law and Legislative Affairs, Madhya Pradesh.

"Please accept my resignation, with immediate effect as the Additional Advocate General (AAG) for the State of Madhya Pradesh, in the Honorable Supreme Court of India at New Delhi," Fernandes wrote in a letter to Singh.

"I take this opportunity to thank the Law Department, all other departments and officers of the State Government, for their prompt assistance and co-operation, which enabled the undersigned, to effectively discharge his duties before the Supreme Court," he added.

The resignation of Fernandes came soon after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath announced that he is tendering his resignation, hours ahead of the scheduled floor test. (ANI)

