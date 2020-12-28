Madhya Pradesh assembly session deferred

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 27 (ANI): The scheduled assembly session of Madhya Pradesh has been deferred.

"The Speaker has decided to defer holding the scheduled State Assembly session. Further course of action will be decided after a meeting of all MLAs," said Narottam Mishra, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister after an all-party meeting in Bhopal.



Standing beside him, Congress leader Kamal Nath said, "The all party meeting took place today and discussed the COVID-19 situation and the new strain of coronavirus reported in UK and other countries."

"The Opposition cannot take responsibility and we have clarified that the state assembly is not only for the ruling party but also for Opposition. Rules should be followed if the assembly can function. This we have decided," he said.

"We have suggested to make committees of 20 members and the Ministers should respond to questions. Instead of assembly, this could be done in the Speaker's chamber. This will be like setting a new tradition. We want our voice to be heard," he added. (ANI)

