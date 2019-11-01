Students were seen running away to save themselves from the attack of bees. Photo/ANI
Students were seen running away to save themselves from the attack of bees. Photo/ANI

Madhya Pradesh: Bees attack students during Foundation Day celebration

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 16:56 IST

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh) [India] Nov 1 : A swarm of bees attacked the students here on Friday, who had assembled to celebrate the foundation day of Madhya Pradesh.
Minister Dr Govind Singh was making the speech on the occasion, when the students started running helter-skelter to save themselves from the attack of bees.
Almost two dozen students were bitten by the bees. They were seen whimpering and crying. Many of them were injured in the process.
While the students were crying for help, politicians and bureaucrats on the dais did not even bother to get down from the stage and extend help to the students in distress.
The injured students were later taken to the first-aid medical van for the treatment.

