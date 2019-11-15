Bhopal gas tragedy activist Abdul Jabbar died on Thursday. Photo/ANI
Bhopal gas tragedy activist Abdul Jabbar died on Thursday. Photo/ANI

Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal Gas Tragedy activist Abdul Jabbar dies

ANI | Updated: Nov 15, 2019 13:50 IST

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Social activist Abdul Jabbar, who fought for the victims of the Bhopal gas tragedy, died at 10:15 pm on Thursday in a private hospital.
According to Jabbar's family, he had been undergoing treatment for the past 6 months. He had gangrene and was admitted to Bhopal Memorial Hospital & Research Centre. The doctors there suggested cutting off his finger, for which he was referred to Kamla Nehru Hospital. His condition did not improve during his stay there. He was then admitted to a private hospital a week ago.
Jabbar's friends and social organizations had on social media appealed for financial help for his treatment.
"For the last 30 years, we fought in various courts for the rights of the gas tragedy affected. We filed a medical petition in 1998 in Supreme Court and we won in 2012. But the central government did not act on this. The Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre should have got aid but there has not been any improvement in the hospital's condition," Jay Prakash an associate of Jabbar said.
Former chief minister Digvijay Singh reached the hospital to meet him, but by that time Jabbar had died. On Thursday, Chief Minister Kamal Nath tweeted and assured that Jabbar would be sent to Mumbai for treatment, but the offer came too late.
Abdul Jabbar's close associate KK Namdev said that the person who worked all his life to ensure treatment for gas victims died for lack of medical care. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:52 IST

