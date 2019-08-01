Madhya Pradesh: BJP legislator accuses Cong of offering money to switch party

Vijaypur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 1 (ANI): A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from the state has accused Congress of offering him money to switch loyalty.

BJP MLA Sitaram Adivasi, representing Vijaypur assembly constituency has accused the state Congress of trying to lure him in their party. He, however, claimed to have denied the proposal.

Levying the accusations Adivasi said, "They said they would give me whatever I want. I told them I am a tribal & poor but I won't be sold. I will stay with BJP only".

On July 24, two BJP lawmakers had voted in favour of a bill by Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh assembly. Later on July 25, computer baba' Namdas Tyagi had claimed that four BJP MLAs were in contact with him and want to join the state government. (ANI)

