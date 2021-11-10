Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLA alleges Collector not meeting him as he is dalit, stages sit-in outside his bungalow

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 10 (ANI): BJP MLA Rajesh Prajapati sat on a dharna outside the residence of the District Collector in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur on Tuesday night alleging that the latter is not meeting him as he is a Dalit.



According to the BJP MLA, he was waiting to meet the collectorate since 5 pm.

"I want to meet him regarding some issues of my constituency but he is avoiding me. He is meeting others but not me. Why a Dalit MLA is not being heard," Prajapati said.

Rajesh Prajapati represents the Chandla Assembly constituency. (ANI)

