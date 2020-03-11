Madhya Pradesh BJP MLAs arrive at Delhi Airport

New Delhi [India], Mar 11 (ANI): BJP MLAs from Madhya Pradesh arrived at Delhi airport in the wee hours of Wednesday.

This development came following the political uncertainty in the state after the resignation of senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and 22 MLAs.

The BJP MLAs had boarded a plane from Bhopal Airport late on Tuesday night.

"We have come here in a festive mood and we will stay here and enjoy for the next few days," Kailash Vijayvargiya told reporters after arriving at New Delhi.

On the other hand, Congress MLAs will likely leave for Jaipur from Bhopal today morning.

Meanwhile, Congress has sent two of its leaders-- Sajjan Singh Verma and Govind Singh--- to Bengaluru in order to pacify some of the rebel MLAs, who are staying in Bengaluru.

Earlier, several Congress leaders including Digvijaya Singh accused the BJP of horse-trading and conspiring to bring down the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.

The grand old party has been witnessing an internal turf war in Madhya Pradesh since the party formed the government in the state in 2018. (ANI)