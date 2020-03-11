Madhya Pradesh BJP MLAs move to luxury hotel in Gurugram

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Mar 11 (ANI): BJP MLAs from Madhya Pradesh, who arrived at Delhi airport in the wee hours of Wednesday, moved to ITC Grand Bharat in Gurugram.

This development came following the political uncertainty in the state after the resignation of senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and 22 MLAs.

The BJP MLAs had boarded a plane from Bhopal Airport late on Tuesday night.

"We have come here in a festive mood and we will stay here and enjoy for the next few days," Kailash Vijayvargiya told reporters after arriving at New Delhi.

On the other hand, Congress MLAs will likely leave for Jaipur from Bhopal later today.

Meanwhile, Congress has sent two of its leaders-- Sajjan Singh Verma and Govind Singh--- to Bengaluru in order to pacify some of the rebel MLAs, who are staying in Bengaluru.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath had, on Tuesday, said that there is nothing to worry about as the party will prove its majority in the assembly and added that his government will complete its term.

Earlier, several Congress leaders including Digvijaya Singh accused the BJP of horse-trading and conspiring to bring down the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.

However, Scindia's resignation has brewed real trouble for the Kamal Nath government. (ANI)

