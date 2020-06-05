Madhya Pradesh: BJP's Balendu Shukla joins Congress

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 5 (ANI): Former state Minister and BJP leader Balendu Shukla on Friday joined Congress in the presence of former Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

"Balendu Shukla joined Congress. The reason why he left the Congress earlier is not in the party anymore. It is his homecoming. We all welcome them. There are many people who want to join the party," Kamal Nath said.

Shukla was part of the Congress but left the party in 2009 reportedly due to differences with Jyotiraditya Scindia, who recently joined the BJP. Shukla was reportedly angry with Scindia's entry into the BJP.

Congress is hopeful that Shukla's entry will help the party in the upcoming by-polls.

After Scindia left the Congress, 22 party MLAs resigned from the Assembly that led to the fall of Kamal Nath-led government in the state. (ANI)

