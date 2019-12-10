Madhya Pradesh: Boys drink beer while away from home but girls work hard, says Minister Imarti Devi

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Dec 10 (ANI): When daughters go to cities for study or work, they do their tasks properly, while sons when in company with their friends drink beer, said Madhya Pradesh's Child and Women Development Imarti Devi here on Tuesday.

The minister, who was speaking at an event, said: "We mothers think that our daughters should progress in their studies or works. The girl who is away to another city works or studies hard. However, in the case of our sons, when the two friends meet, they start drinking beer many times."

The minister said that it is important for women to study irrespective of her age. Giving her own example, she said: "Look at me. I was not well-read when I was a child but I studied later in my life. So in a similar way, a woman can learn at any stage of her life." (ANI)

