Madhya Pradesh: Brother kills sister for solemnising inter-caste marriage

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 22 (ANI): In a shocking act of honour killing, a brother allegedly killed his sister for marrying a person from outside their community on Saturday.

RK Rai, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Depalpur, said: "We got information that a bullet had been fired in Raut village. Upon reaching, we got to know that a girl, named, Bulbul coming from the Jat community, who had married a boy from the Rajput community, was killed."

"Her brother came to her husband's house and killed her with a gun.

The investigation has revealed that the girl's family was against the marriage and her younger brother Shubham committed the killing," he said.

He said the accused is under the custody of the police.

Kuldeep Rajawat, the victim's husband, accused the girl's family members of murdering his wife.

"We married eight months back. We fled to Ooty and lived there. We used to come here only occasionally. Today her brother came with some more people and broke the gate of our house and shot her when she and my brother were in the house," Rajawat said. (ANI)

