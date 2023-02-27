Madhya Pradesh Budget Session begins today with Governor's address

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 27 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh Budget Session started with Governor Mangubhai Patel's address on Monday.

The governor highlighted the keynote work done in the state while speaking in the state assembly. This budget session will be continued till March 27.

Governor Patel said, "The budget of our government is the budget of 'Amrit Kaal'. A separate budget has been given for the Ken Betwa link project. Solar park project is being developed. Global Investors Summit is the achievement of the state government. About 29 lakh employment opportunities will be created with the investment proposals."

New airports are being built at Singrauli, Rewa and Gwalior district in the state. Irrigation projects have been started in over 43 lakh hectares. Investments are being made in Ratlam, Pithampur, Dewas, Ujjain. The Indore Pithampur corridor is being developed, he added.

He also said, "The state government has constituted a Backward Classes Commission. A separate scheme has also been made for providing employment to people belonging to backward class and minority class. Besides, a self employment scheme has been started for free nomads. PESA rules have been implemented for the tribal people in the state."



The state government is going to start Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana for the empowerment of the women in the state, he added.

Recently, the MP cabinet has approved the scheme and it will be launched on March 5. The applications will be filled from March 15. The task of filling the application will be completed in March and April. The verification will be done in May. After that the money will be deposited in the accounts of beneficiaries from June 10.

Talking about the Ladli Laxmi Yojana, Governor Patel said, "Since the launch of Ladli Laxmi Yojana, 44 lakh daughters have been benefited till now. Besides, advertisements have been issued for employment for over one lakh government posts."

More than 24 lakh patients have been treated under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. 12 new medical colleges will be opened in the state, the Governor said, adding that 23,000 acres of land were freed from land mafias in the state.

The state government has constructed Mahakal Mahalok in Ujjain. A statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya is being made in Omkareshwar. The pilgrims will be made to travel through flight in the Chief Minister Tirth Darshan Yojana, he said.

Indore and Bhopal have made a place in the country in the field of cleanliness. Madhya Pradesh is going to be a leading state in the implementation of smart city projects, the governor added. (ANI)

