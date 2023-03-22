Madhya Pradesh Cabinet approves establishment, upgradation of 184 health institutions

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 22 (ANI): A cabinet meeting, chaired by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Tuesday evening approved the establishment and upgradation of 184 health institutions with an aim to improve the health facilities in the state.

Of these health institutions, there are 10 Civil Hospitals, 6 Community Health Centres, 11 Primary Health Centres, and 157 Sub Health Centres.

The cabinet also approved the formation of nine new project implementation units by Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam. The approval was given for the formation of new project implementation units in Rewa, Sagar, Barwani, Chhindwara, Sehore, Alirajpur, Chhatarpur, Katni and Mandla district headquarters.



Along with this, approval was given for the creation of 463 new posts for the Jal Nigam in view of the expansion of the works of the Jal Nigam and the large nature of the projects being implemented.

The council of ministers also decided to declare the Kundalpur Siddha Kshetra and Shri Jageshwar Nath Tirth Kshetra of Damoh district as sacred. Gram Panchayat Kundalpur and Gram Panchayat Bandakpur have been declared as sacred areas.

The cabinet further approved a plan to spend Rs 10 crore for cultural activities of the students under the scheme 'Anugunj' for arts-enriched education. Considering the impact of the Anugunj event, it was decided to conduct it at the state level, district level and high and higher secondary schools.

It is noteworthy that in 2019, the draft of the National Education Policy was released by the Government of India. In this, a lot of emphasis has been laid on the quality of education and extracurricular activities. A high-quality cultural and theatre programme 'Anugunj' was organised at the Bhopal level in the financial years 2019-20, 2020-21, and 2021-22 to enrich education through the medium of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) education system (Way Forward).

The Cabinet also decided to give a grant of Rs 7 crore to Madhya Bharatiya Hindi Sahitya Sabha through Collector Gwalior for the construction work of Hindi Bhavan by the Culture Department. Under the first supplementary estimate of the financial year 2022-23, a budgetary provision of Rs 2 crore will be given to the Madhya Bhartiya Hindi Sahitya Sabha for the new scheme '9904- Assistance for the construction of Hindi Bhawan'. (ANI)

