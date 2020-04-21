Madhya Pradesh Cabinet is small, but our target is big: BJP leader Narottam Mishra

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 21 (ANI): The Cabinet is small but our target is big, said BJP leader Narottam Mishra on Tuesday ahead of the cabinet expansion in the state.

"The Cabinet is small but our target is big. The nation, as well as the state, is suffering from coronavirus pandemic. Our aim is to defeat coronavirus. I have been in more than 12 departments earlier. I will try to fulfil whatever responsibility that will be given by the captain," Mishra told ANI.

Mishra along with Kamal Patel, Meena Singh, Tulsi Silawat and Govind Singh Rajput is likely to take oath as minister today in the first cabinet expansion after Shivraj Singh Chouhan returned to power.

On March 23 last month, Chouhan took oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh following the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs that led to the fall of Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state. (ANI)

