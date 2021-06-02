Madhya Pradesh cancels Class 12 state board exams

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 2 (ANI): The government of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday announced the cancellation of the Class 12 Board Exams 2021 in the state, in view of the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

The decision was announced by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan after chairing a meeting with ministers and officials.

Speaking to ANI, Chouhan said, "Class 12 board exams in Madhya Pradesh will not be conducted this time. Children's lives are precious to us. When the whole country and the state is facing the wrath of Corona, the mental burden of examination on the children is not justified."



"The decision of not conduction the examinations of class 10 was already taken, the result will be declared on the basis of internal assessment. If a class 12 student wants to give the exam for better results, then the option will be there, after the end of the corona crisis, they can give their class 12 exams," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Central government decided that class 12 board exams of CBSE would not be held this year in view of the uncertain conditions due to COVID-19 and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders. The government said that CBSE will take steps to compile the results of class 12 students as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

It was also decided that like last year, in case some students desire to take the exams, such an option would be provided to them by CBSE, as and when the situation becomes conducive.

The decisions were taken at a review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the class 12 board exams of CBSE. (ANI)

