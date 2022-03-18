Madhya Pradesh CM celebrates Holi at his Bhopal residence

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 18 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrated Holi at his Bhopal residence on Friday.



The Chief Minister was seen dancing with people at his residence. People hoisted him on their shoulders as they splashed the colours.



Chouhan also planted a sapling in the Smart City Park, Bhopal to mark the occasion.



"Happy Holi to all brothers and sisters. Celebrate the festival with excitement and zest. But do not forget decency. Forget all differences on this day and spread love. Celebrate this festival with trees also. I also applied gulaal to a tree. Because if there's life, its because of trees. They are the basis of life and Earth. They are the 'shringaar' (make-up) of Earth," said the Chief Minister to ANI.

Marking the onset of the spring season, Holi is a festival of colours, symbolic of joy and victory of good over evil.

Even though Holi is a predominantly Hindu festival, it is celebrated by people of other faiths as well. It marks the arrival of the spring harvest season in the country. (ANI)

