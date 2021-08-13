Madhya Pradesh CM facilitates Olympic hockey team member Vivek Sagar Prasad

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 12 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday extended his congratulations to Vivek Sagar Prasad, member of the Olympic bronze medal-winning Indian Hockey Team.

The chief minister presented a cheque of Rs 1 crore and a shawl to Sagar during a function held at Minto Hall in Bhopal.

Vivek's goal at the Tokyo Olympic Games helped India defeat Argentina and secure a place in the quarterfinals. After the goal, Chouhan had spoken to the midfielder and congratulated him.



The Indian men's hockey team, which ended a 41-year medal drought by clinching a bronze medal in Tokyo, rose to 3rd in the International Hockey Federation (FIH) World Rankings, behind Belgium and Australia.

"Our Vivek Sagar Prasad Comes from a very simple family. Today I want to tell all the parents that along with reading, children should also be allowed to play," CM Chouhan tweeted in Hindi.

Prasad, the chief minister said had increased the standing of Madhya Pradesh in the world. "We have decided that he will be made DSP in Madhya Pradesh Police. Along with this, the Madhya Pradesh government will give a house to his family. I wish him a bright future,' CM said in a subsequent tweet. (ANI)

