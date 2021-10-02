Madhya Pradesh CM hands over Take Home Ration Plant at Shivpuri to Women Livelihood Industrial Cooperative Society

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 2 (ANI): With the aim of empowering women and offering improved living standards, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday handed over the key of "Take Home Ration Plant" to Women Livelihood Industrial Cooperative Society in Shivpuri. The plant costs Rs 17.35 crore.

On the occasion, Chouhan said, "This plant, run by women of Gwalior-Chambal division, would become a big example for women self-help groups across the country. The profits of the plant will be given to women's self-help groups."

"Only contractors and big businessmen cannot run industries. Women have also become capable of running industries. With this thinking, the responsibility of operating the 'Take Home Ration Plant' of Shivpuri has been entrusted to the women's organization. Now women will also run factories in the state. For this, the state government will give them all possible help," he added.



Until now, the "Take Home Ration Plant" of Shivpuri was being operated by MP Agro.

It will now be operated by Mahila Aajeevika Sahkari Sanstha, from which women will get direct benefit and their standard of living will improve. Along with this, women empowerment will also get a boost.

Mahila Aajeevika Sahkari Sanstha Shivpuri Maryadit was formed in the year 2018 under the State Rural Livelihood Mission, which is made up of women groups of eight districts of the Gwalior-Chambal division.

This committee includes all five districts of the Gwalior division and all three districts of the Chambal division. This committee will now operate the "Take Home Ration Plant". (ANI)

