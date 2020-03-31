Madhya Pradesh CM instructs officials to quarantine those who participated in Tablighi Jamaat event

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday instructed the officials to quarantine people who had participated in a Tablighi Jamaat event at the Markaz in Delhi's Nizamuddin.

According to a press statement, Chief Minister held a high-level meeting with the officials and directed them to identify the people in the state who participated in the Tablighi Jamaat event, keep them in quarantine and conduct their necessary health tests.

"A big religious event was held in Nizamuddin in Delhi. Devotees from all over the country had gone to participate in it. Out of this group, 200 people have been reported to be infected with COVID-19 and six of them have died in Telangana. The information has been received that more than 100 people from Madhya Pradesh also participated in this religious event," the statement quoted CM Chouhan as saying.

The press statement further reads that all Superintendents of Police have been instructed to take this action very quickly. Apart from this, instructions have also been given to take necessary action after getting details of the journey of all the people who are roaming in connection with the religious event.

This came after several people who had participated in the religious gathering in Delhi tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Union Health Ministry had earlier informed that there are 1,251 coronavirus cases in the country and 32 persons have died due to the deadly virus. (ANI)

