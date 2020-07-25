Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for coronavirus

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"I was having COVID-19 symptoms. After the test, my report came back positive. I appeal to all my friends that whoever has come in contact with me, should get their corona test done. Those who came in close contact with me should quarantine," he said in a tweet.

The 61-year-old chief minister said he is following all guidelines and has quarantined himself as per the advice of doctor. He also appealed to people of the state to be careful.

"I made all possible effort to avoid corona but people used to meet me for various issues," said Chouhan in a series of tweets.

The Chief Minister stated he has been reviewing the coronavirus situation every evening since March 25. "I will now try to review Corona situation through video conferencing as possible," he said.

The Chief Minister also informed that in his absence, this meeting will now be led by Home Minister Narottam Mishra, Minister for Urban Development and Housing Bhuppendra Siingh, Health Education Minister Vishvas Sarang and Health Minister Prabhuram Choudhary.

According to latest data from Union Health Ministry, Madhya Pradesh has 7553 active cases of coronavirus with 17,866 cured/migrated/discharged and 791 deaths. (ANI)

