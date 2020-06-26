Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan visits Chinna Jeeyar Swamy ashram in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 26 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited the ashram of religious guru Tridandi Srimannarayana Ramanuja Chinna Jeeyar Swamy Rangareddy District on Thursday.

Chauhan, said, "Sri Ramanuja Acharya, 1003 years ago spread his teachings that were based on bringing together intellectuals simple religious people. Took his blessing, and like Swamiji said, these are difficult times. On one side the entire country is suffering due to COVID-19 and on the other China has attacked our border during the leadership of Narendra Modi.

"All of us are with Narendra Modi during his leadership in these times, but we have responsibilities and duties too. That is why all the states should develop and progress and public welfare too during these times. We will try our best to accomplish these and not leave any stones unturned.

"But if we get the blessing of the saints then our power to work will double. Our country will win against all these problems," he said.

(ANI)

