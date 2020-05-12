Madhya Pradesh CM slams Mamata, says Centre respecting federal structure in COVID-19 battle

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 12 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday made a veiled attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that there is no point opposing the Centre when the country is fighting COVID-19.

Lauding leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the fight against coronavirus, Chouhan said that the spirit of the federal structure has been respected by the Centre.

"I believe that the spirit of the federal structure has been respected by the Prime Minister of India. He has taken all decisions after consulting chief ministers of all states. No Prime Minister would have done it," Chouhan told ANI.

Without naming Banerjee, he said there is no point in raising objections to visit of central team being sent by the Centre.

"Now someone has an objection that the advisory is being sent by the Home Minister. It is to help the states so that they can deal with the coronavirus and it is explained by Cabinet Secretary and officials to every state. Someone has an issue with the central team being sent to their state. If the central team arrives you should welcome them. We have welcomed the team in Indore and Ujjain. There is no point in opposing the Centre during this period," Chouhan said.

He also accused the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal of indulging in politics.

"You are not allowing trains to enter your state. Who will understand the agony of labourers? You should not do politics over the situation," he said.

Talking about stranded labourers of Madhya Pradesh in other states he said that they are being brought back and the government will continue to bring them home.

"We have brought workers of Madhya Pradesh in buses and in trains. So far 31 trains have arrived. Today also nine trains are coming. We will continue this work further," Chouhan said. (ANI)