Madhya Pradesh CM tests negative for COVID-19

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that he has tested negative for COVID-19.

Chouhan had tested positive for COVID-19 on July 25.

The Chief Minister said that he will be under isolation till tomorrow on the advice of doctors.

"My COVID-19 report is negative. On the advice of doctors, I will be in isolation until tomorrow. I sincerely thank the doctors, nurses and the entire team. My well-wishers prayed for my good health and I will be always grateful," Singh said in a tweet.(ANI)