Madhya Pradesh CM to chair high-level meeting over flood situation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has called a high-level meeting over flood situation in the state on Sunday.

Meanwhile, CM Chouhan spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the flood situation in the state, earlier today.

"I explained the entire situation to PM Modi today morning. We are being given his support. I am happy that we continued the rescue operations overnight. The five people of Sehore district stranded in Narela village were rescued at 2:30 am," said CM Chouhan.

The Chief Minister said that three people who were trapped in a village in Balaghat district have also been airlifted.

"Floods have caused havoc in more than 394 villages in nine districts of Madhya Pradesh. So far, more than 7,000 people have been rescued and taken to safer places. Five people stranded in Chhindwara have been airlifted by helicopter," said CM Chouhan.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister directed the officials concerned to pay full attention to the Narmada river and its tributaries as heavy rains are likely to continue in parts of the state for the next 48 hours. (ANI)

