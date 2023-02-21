Madhya Pradesh: College Principal set on fire by former student, accused held

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 21 (ANI): A former student of BM College in Madhya Pradesh's Indore allegedly set his college principal on fire over delay in getting his marksheet, the police said.

According to police, the incident took place on Monday, when the accused, former student, Ashutosh Srivastava, poured petrol on the 49-year-old principal and then set her ablaze.

The victim ran towards the college building after which the staff extinguished the fire and rushed her to a hospital.

He has suffered 80 percent burn injuries and is critical, said officials.

During the incident, the accused also sustained burn injuries and tried to jump into a ditch, but was nabbed by the police.



Officials said that the accused was enraged over not receiving the marksheet, and had also attacked a professor with knife back in October last year.

The accused has been arrested and the police have also registered a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Indore SP (Rural) Bhagwat Singh Birde told the media that the victim had sustained 80 per cent burn injuries.

"Ashutosh Srivastava, a former student, poured petrol on the Principal of Bhima College, due to which she sustained 80 per cent burn injuries, and she is undergoing treatment.

He added that the accused student also tried to kill himself after the incident, but was nabbed by the police.

"We found that the student had failed in the seventh semester. In the eighth semester, he appeared for the exam and also passed, but didn't get the mark sheet. After the incident, he tried to commit suicide, but the police caught him. Strict action will be taken against him," he added. (ANI)

