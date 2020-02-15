Madhya Pradesh Coordination Committee meet was fruitful: Scindia

New Delhi [India], Feb 15 (ANI): Congress general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday said the Madhya Pradesh Congress Coordination Committee meeting was fruitful and productive.

The meeting was attended by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and party leaders Digvijay Singh, Deepak Babaria, Meenakshi Natrajan and Jitu Patwari besides Scindia.

After the meeting, Scindia said that the meet was productive.

"It was a productive meeting and we will take forward the work positively," he said.(ANI)