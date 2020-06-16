Madhya Pradesh cop crushed to death by tractor, 5 arrested

Satna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 16 (ANI): A constable with Madhya Pradesh Police, Prabal Pratap Singh, was crushed to death by a tractor, allegedly involved in black marketing of diesel in Satna's Pathra village where he was investigating the matter, the police said.

The incident took place on June 15 and five suspects have been taken into custody by the police for further investigation.

"Police have also announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for information leading to arrest of the accused while Nayagaon police station in-charge Ashish Dhurve has been suspended after he told officers that the constable was killed in a road accident," said Satna Superintendent of Police (SP) Riyaz Iqbal.

The SP had earlier said that four police teams have been formed to nab the accused.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

