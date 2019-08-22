Madhya Pradesh: Drunken teacher sleeps in classroom, video goes viral

Betul (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): In a video that has gone viral, a school teacher was seen lying down and sleeping on chairs in an inebriated state in a classroom in Betul.

He was also seen randomly abusing students and asking them to stay quiet.

"After the video came to my notice I have requested respective authorities to start a probe into the matter. This act is strictly against the dignity of a teacher and it will be investigated soon," said ID Bodkhe, District Education Project Coordinator.

More details are awaited in the matter. (ANI)

