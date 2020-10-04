Madhya Pradesh farmer leader DP Dhakad approaches SC against farm laws

New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): After several politicians knocked the doors of the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of the three new agriculture sector reform laws, the farmer leader from Madhya Pradesh DP Dhakad has also approached the top court against the Acts.

The petition said that the Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020, are "discriminatory and manifestly arbitrary" and will expose marginal farmers to exploitation by big corporates.

The Acts are an attempt to invade into the lawmaking territory of State governments, stated the plea.

"The Acts were passed amidst a large unprecedented fiasco and despite the largest ever-witnessed by the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha vide the viva voce vote on September 20. This has a wearing and devastating effect on the federalism of the Republic of India, hence, liable to be struck down as unconstitutional, illegal, and void," the plea stated.

"The agriculture sector employs nearly half of the workforce in the country. The state of Madhya Pardesh which at the heart of the country with its large area, enjoys diverse climatic and soil conditions suitable for a broad range of agricultural products. The agriculture sector in Madhya Pradesh forms the backbone of its economy," it added.



The Parliament has recently passed the three Bills which have come into effect from September 27 after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent.

Earlier, Rajya Sabha member of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Manoj Jha, Congress MP from Kerala TN Prathapan and Tiruchi Siva, MP from Tamil Nadu from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party had moved the Supreme Court against the Farmers Acts.

The legislations corporatise agriculture and ushers in an unregulated and exploitative regime, the plea said.

"A farmer would not have the knowledge to negotiate the best terms with a private company. This leads to unequal bargaining position in negotiating the farm agreement with corporates would lead to corporates monopolising the agriculture sector," it added.

These Acts encourage "corporatisation" of Indian agriculture which is the lifeline of the poor farmers and key to the survival of the nation's agriculture sector, the petition filed by RJD leader has stated. (ANI)

