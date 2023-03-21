Madhya Pradesh farmers will get compensation for crop losses: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 21 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday assured farmers of compensation for the damage suffered and promised to undertake surveys to assess the loss of crops caused due to untimely rain and hailstorm.

CM Chouhan was speaking to the media persons after participating in a plantation drive at smart city park in the state capital Bhopal on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister said, "Today, I am going to take stock of two hailstorm-affected districts, including Vidisha and Sagar. After seeing the condition of the crops there, I will talk to farmers of the entire state."

"Though the crops have been damaged, but I would like to assures farmers that they should not worry, I am with them. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is with them. I also spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprised him about the crop loss caused by the hailstorm in the state," Chouhan said.



"I want to tell farmers that there is a crisis and trouble, but their damages will be assessed. We will compensate for the damages after assessing the loss by giving relief amounts and also by providing benefits of the crop insurance scheme," CM Chouhan said.

"It may not be possible for me to reach every farm, but I will take note of every district where crops have been damaged. I will think about every village where farmers have suffered crops loss," he added.

"The farmers should not think that they are alone in this hour of crisis, I'm is standing with them and will revive them from this crisis," Chouhan said.



CM Chouhan also expressed pleasure after planting saplings along with the delegation of International Shooting Sports Federation on the occasion. "It certainly is a pleasre for me that President of Shooting Sports Federation, Luciano Rashi from Italy, President of National Rifle Association of India, Raninder Singh, General Secretary of Rifle Association of India, K Sultan Singh and state Sports Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia along with their team, came here and planted saplings," he added. (ANI)

