Madhya Pradesh: Fire breaks out at plastic factory near Sanwer village

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 29(ANI): A fire broke out in a plastic scrap factory near Sanwer village on Indore-Ujjain road, on Wednesday.

Locals informed the fire department, and till then people tried to extinguish the fire at their own level. As many as ten fire tenders rushed to the spot.

Further details awaited.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, a massive fire broke out at a hotel located at Mumbai bypass under Rau police station limits in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, an official said.



There were several people sleeping inside the hotel and staff were also present when the fire incident occurred in the hotel. As soon as they came to know about the fire, they started stepping out of the hotel to save their lives.

During the incident, some people suffered suffocation due to heavy smoke and four people were admitted to the hospital.

Fire Brigade Superintendent of Police (SP) R S Nigwal told ANI, "The fire broke out from the ground floor to the second floor of the hotel. During this, around eight people suffered suffocation due to smoke, out of which four people were sent to the hospital."

"We took out the people by breaking the window glasses. A crane was also called to take out the people from the hotel, but when it was not fruitful, therefore, the people were taken out with the help of rope and ladder," he added.

Besides, there were a lot of gas cylinders in the hotel as well, which were removed, he added. (ANI)

