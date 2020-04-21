Madhya Pradesh: Five ministers take oath in first cabinet expansion

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 21 (ANI): Narottam Mishra, Kamal Patel, Meena Singh, Tulsi Silawat and Govind Singh Rajput on Tuesday took oath as ministers in Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's cabinet.

This is the state's first cabinet expansion almost a month after Shivraj Singh Chouhan was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

On March 23 last month, Chouhan took oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh following the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs that led to the fall of Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state. (ANI)