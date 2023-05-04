Madhya Pradesh govt doctors call off strike after High Court's direction

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 4 (ANI): The doctors who launched an indefinite strike on Wednesday, demanding the implementation of the Dynamic Assured Career Progression (DACP) in Madhya Pradesh, called off their stir after the High Court reprimanded them.

Around 15,000 doctors across Madhya Pradesh launched an indefinite strike on Wednesday and said that they put their demands before the state government several times, but the government was not accepting their demands. The doctors also stopped the emergency health services in the state.

The MP High Court on Wednesday directed the doctors, to resume work with immediate effect.

Speaking to ANI, Vishwas Sarang, Medical Education Minister said, "The MP High Court on Wednesday asked the doctors to resume work with immediate effect and we also urged the doctors to call off the protest. On Wednesday night the doctors informed that they are calling off their strike."

"We are continuously communicating with the doctors. Earlier also, we accepted all their demands. During the previous agitation, we formed a high-level committee and all their demands have been accepted by the committee. There is no such demand which has not been accepted and especially demands related to medical education has been fully accepted. I urge all the doctors to resume work," he added.



Moreover, the General Secretary of Madhya Pradesh Medical Officer Association Dr Ritesh Tawar on Wednesday talked about the reason behind the strike.

"We had called off our earlier agitation after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's assurance. After this, a high-level committee was formed through which some points were agreed upon to which the administrative officers and office bearers of our union agreed. Instead of issuing orders on those points, we are being cheated by making changes in those points. So, we request the Chief Minister to intervene in the matter and issue orders on those agreed points immediately," Dr Tawar said.

When asked about the government claiming that 95 per cent of their demands have been fulfilled, Dr Tawar said, "It is not so. During our earlier conversation, the administrative officials agreed on some points and we showed our consent on some points. We all agreed on a common agenda. If we talk about DACP (promotion scheme) then, the time interval is not according to the Government of India, it has been increased. It is not acceptable to the medical community."

Implementation of DACP is the main issue for the strike. The government is talking about not giving the benefit of DACP to those doctors who are posted in the village. They do not have proper facilities, they are staying away from their families and work throughout the month. Even after this, if they are being deprived of a promotion policy, then it is totally wrong and that is why they are standing here, Dr Tawar said.

When asked about the government saying doctors should understand the pain of patients, he said, 'We understand the pain of the patients. The doctors have always been sensitive and the doctors never want anything bad to happen to their patients. But the government should think more than us because we have not announced any sudden movement. They were informed in advance, the government should have already taken a decision on it so that such a situation should not take place."

Responding to the question asked about the government saying that the strike is unethical and action might be taken, he said, "It is wrong, where will we go to address our demands, we will speak to the government. If the government ignores us and shows a dictatorial attitude, then the administration should think something. We are ready for whatever action the government would take." (ANI)

