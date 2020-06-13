Madhya Pradesh govt imposes corona tax on fuel

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday revised the price of fuel in the state.

With the levying of Corona tax of Re 1, the price of petrol increased to Rs 82.64 per litre and diesel to Rs 73.14 per litre.

The revised prices came into effect from 12 am of June 13, 2020.

According to the Health Ministry, there are 2,802 active cases of COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh and the death toll stands at 440. (ANI)

