Madhya Pradesh govt sets target to appoint over 60,000 teachers by end of this year: PM Modi

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the Madhya Pradesh government set a target to appoint over 60,000 teachers by the end of this year.

PM Modi made the remark while he was virtually addressing a training programme for teachers">newly inducted teachers in Madhya Pradesh.

PM Modi said, "A campaign to provide jobs to the youth in Madhya Pradesh is going on at a fast pace. Thousands of youths have been recruited on various posts by organising employment fairs in different districts. Out of these, over 22400 youths have been recruited for the post of teachers and today many youths have also received appointment letters as well. I congratulate all the youth."

"I am happy that the Madhya Pradesh government has set a target of recruiting over 1 lakh government job posts this year. They have also set a target of appointing over 60,000 teachers by the end of this year. The result of these efforts is that Madhya Pradesh has made a big leap in the quality of education in the National Achievement Survey. In this ranking, the state stood at fifth position which earlier was at 17th position," the PM said.

He congratulated the students, the teachers of the state and the state government for this achievement in the field of education.



The country is moving forward with big goals and new resolutions in the Azadi ka Amrit Kaal. The work that is being done to achieve the target and for development, is creating new employment opportunities in every sector today, the PM said.

The fast pace of infrastructure construction in different areas is also creating new opportunities for employment, like the Vande Bharata train that started between Bhopal and Delhi a few days ago. This train will provide convenience to professionals and businessmen. Besides, it will also boost tourism in the state, he added.

Giving a message to the teachers">newly inducted teachers, Modi said, "If you (teachers) look at the last 10-15 years of life, you will find that among the people who have made the most impact in your life, mothers and teachers are definitely there. The way they have a place in your (teachers) heart, in the same way you have to make a place in the heart of your students."

The teachers should always keep in mind that their education will not only improve the present but also the future of the country. The education given by them will bring change not only in a student but also in the whole society. The values that they will pass on will have a positive impact not just on today's generation but on many generations to come, the prime minister said.

He added, "I have full faith that you will be dedicated to the education of the children and their overall development. You may be a teacher, but always keep the student within you alive, the student inside you will help to reach height in life." (ANI)

