Madhya Pradesh govt transfers 52 IPS officers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Feb 10 (ANI): In a major reshuffle, Congress led-Madhya Pradesh government on Monday transferred 52 IPS officers including ADGs, district police chiefs' and other top post holders.

Superintendent of Police of as many as 16 districts including Bhind, Indore, Harda, Agar Malwa, Betul, Damoh, Bhopal (South) among others has also been transferred.

As part of the recent order, Additional Director General of Police (ADG) (Administration) Kailash Makwana and ADG (Narcotics) Ajay Sharma have swapped the responsibilities.

In the latest reshuffle, ADG (State Crime Record Bureau) GP Singh has also been transferred as ADG (Anti-Naxal operations).

Many IPS officials of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) ranks have also been transferred from their present roles. (ANI)

