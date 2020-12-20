Madhya Pradesh has become a storehouse of grain: CM Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 20 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Sunday said at an event at Jamuniya village in Raisen district that the state has become a storehouse of grain, leaving Punjab behind.

"Our government is committed to using every drop of Narmada water. Madhya Pradesh today is a storehouse of grain. We bought one crore 29 lakh metric tonnes of wheat from farmers on minimum support price (MSP) and became number one leaving Punjab behind," Chauhan said.

The Chief Minister launched the state of the art construction services of Welspun Group in the state.



"Thousands of people will get direct and indirect employment opportunities in this industry. The Welspun Group is one of the fastest-growing industrial conglomerates in India. The government has made tireless efforts for industrial investment in the state, which is increasing employment opportunities in the state," he said.

"Madhya Pradesh has jumped three places in the last year in the ease of doing business ranking in the list released by the government of India and World Bank," he added.

The Chief Minister said that our state is the heartland of the country, which borders the developed states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh.

He said state government made several efforts to reduce the ill effects of lockdown. He said all the necessary resources are available for industries in the state.

"We are trying to convert the crisis in the Corona era into an opportunity under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a self-reliant India. We have started the work by releasing the roadmap for self-reliant Madhya Pradesh," he added. (ANI)

