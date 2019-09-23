Madhya Pradesh Honey Trap Case: Civic body suspends engineer

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Monday suspended civic engineer Harbhajan Singh for allegedly violating the civil services code of conduct.

"Information of Harbhajan Singh being involved in immoral acts has come to light through media. This raises the question on the working of the Municipal Corporation... Therefore, as per Rule 9 of Madhya Pradesh Civil Service Rules 1966, Harbhajan Singh is suspended from the service," the order read.

Six persons, including five women and one man, have been arrested in connection with the honey trapping case in the state so far.

Earlier, Indore Municipal Corporation engineer Harbhajan Singh had filed a complaint alleging that two women were blackmailing him by threatening to make some objectionable videos viral. (ANI)

