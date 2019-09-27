Madhya Pradesh honey trapping case: 3 accused sent to police remand till September 30

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Accused in the Madhya Pradesh honey trapping case, Shweta Vijay Jain, Shweta Swapnil Jain and Barkha were on Friday sent to police remand till September 30.

The other accused in the case, Aarti Dayal and Monika Yadav were also sent to police remand till October 1.

The state police have extracted more than 4,000 files from the laptops and mobile phones of the accused arrested in the alleged honey trapping case in Madhya Pradesh.

The recovered files include audio recordings, video clips and screenshots of chats, with many of them said to be objectionable in nature, a source said.

According to sources, the materials were used to allegedly blackmail bureaucrats, politicians, and businessmen in the state.

SIT chief Sanjeev Sharma told reporters in Indore that the honey trapping is a serious crime and no names will be revealed until the probe is completed. "It will be too early to take any name. The investigation is underway," said Sharma.

Six persons including five women and a man have been arrested in connection with the honey trapping case. The arrested accused include Monica, Shweta, and Aarti.

The incident came to light after an Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) engineer filed a complaint alleging that two women were blackmailing him by threatening to make some objectionable videos viral. The engineer was later suspended from the service by the IMC. (ANI)

