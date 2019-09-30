Representative image
Representative image

Madhya Pradesh honey-trapping case: Bhopal court grants transit remand for 3 women accused

ANI | Updated: Sep 30, 2019 20:15 IST

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): A Bhopal court on Monday granted transit remand for three women accused in the Madhya Pradesh honey trapping case.
The court granted transit remand for Shweta Vijay Jain, Shweta Swapnil Jain, and Barkha in connection with the case. They will now be produced in an Indore court on Tuesday before 11.30 am.
Six persons including five women and a man have been arrested in connection with the case.
The state police have extracted more than 4,000 files from the laptops and mobile phones of the accused arrested in the alleged honey trapping case in Madhya Pradesh.
The recovered files include audio recordings, video clips and screenshots of chats, with many of them said to be objectionable in nature, a source said.
According to sources, the materials were used to allegedly blackmail bureaucrats, politicians, and businessmen in the state.
The incident came to light after an Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) engineer filed a complaint alleging that two women were blackmailing him by threatening to make some objectionable videos viral. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 21:02 IST

Congressmen staunch believers in Hinduism: Chhattisgarh minister

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu on Monday said Congressmen from the Hindu faith were staunch believers in Hinduism and have temples at their homes.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 20:54 IST

UP: Quack doctor arrested in Saharanpur

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Police on Monday arrested a quack with allegedly fake qualifications who was also running a clinic with purportedly fraudulent registration number in Deoband police station area.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 20:49 IST

Amarinder seeks more flights to Amritsar ahead of Guru Nanak...

Chandigarh [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Ahead of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday sought more flights to Amritsar from countries with a large population of Punjabi community.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 20:41 IST

Pak's invitation to Manmohan Singh a political move: Gautam Gambhir

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Cricketer-turned-politician and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Monday termed Pakistan's invitation to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur corridor inauguration as a political move.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 20:25 IST

Maha polls: CPI (M) releases 1st list of candidates

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): CPI (M) on Monday released the first list of candidates for the ensuing Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 20:24 IST

If Deputy CM of Bihar is rescued by NDRF then imagine the...

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Taking a jibe at Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday said if he is rescued by NDRF then imagine the plight of the people in the flood-hit state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 20:23 IST

Imran Khan Niazi's failed 'Mission Kashmir'

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Pakistan's permanent representative to the UN, Maleeha Lodhi, termed Imran Khan Niazi's visit to the USA as 'Mission Kashmir'. The 'Mission' peaked with Imran Khan's address at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 20:22 IST

Delhi: Tangkhul Naga tribe observes 16th Yarthot Kazip to...

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Tangkhul Katamnao Long, Delhi (TKLD), a student union recently offered a warm welcome and organised the 16th edition of "Yarthot Kazip", the fresher's meet at Talkatora Stadium.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 20:07 IST

J-K economy badly hit, says Azad

New Delhi (India), Sept 30 (ANI): Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Monday that the economy of Jammu and Kashmir has been "badly hit" due to restrictions in place after repeal of Article 370 with small traders facing difficulties and daily wagers finding it difficult to make the ends meet.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 20:04 IST

SC to pronounce verdict on Centre's review plea on SC/ST Act tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): The Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict on Tuesday on a review petition filed by the Centre against its judgement diluting various stringent provisions of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 20:04 IST

Gujarat bus accident: Death toll reaches 21

Banaskantha (Gujarat) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): The death toll in a bus accident here on Monday have risen to 21.
The accident took place when the bus overturned near Trishuliya Ghat, Ambaji.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 20:02 IST

Howrah: South Eastern Railway orders probe in shed collapse...

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): South Eastern Railway has constituted a "high level" inquiry committee after an under-construction railway shed at Shalimar Railway Station collapsed here on Monday killing a man and injuring five others.

Read More
iocl