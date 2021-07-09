Madhya Pradesh implements first of its kind disaster management model for better preparedness

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday inaugurated the State Level Situation Room at Annexe-II of Vallabh Bhawan, State Level Control and Command Centre at Home Guard Headquarters and District Control Rooms in 52 districts.

Chouhan's disaster management model is the "first of its kind and effective model" in the country.

"With the help of modern technology, we will be able to fight disasters in a better way. With technology, 5,500 home guards, 550 SDRF personnel and other teams are ready to deal with any disaster. Inaugurated the State Level Situation and Disaster Control Room at Vallabh Bhawan," Chouhan tweeted.

"Floods come every year. There are 272 villages on the banks of rivers, which come under threat every now and then. In adverse conditions, we find it very difficult to do relief and rescue operations. All such locations have been identified," he said in another tweet.



A leased line of 1000 Mbps will be available in the State-level Situation Room and State Level Control and Command Centre through which different types of the database will be received seamlessly from across the state.

The updated water level of all dams located in the state with the help of 1000 Mbps leased line at state-level situation room and state-level control and command centre, updated status of opening of dam gates, updated water level of rivers through river gauge, Meteorological Department Real-time database of ambulances and vehicles of Dial-100 and Dial-108, live feed of 10,000 traffic and 500 smart cities CCTV cameras will be available, which will be used to ensure better disaster management.

For better coordination, state-level situation rooms, state-level control and command centres and district control rooms in 52 districts have been connected through video conferencing, telephone and net connectivity. Along with this, the live feed of disaster sites, drone footage, live feed of various shrines and fair sites will also be received at these centres.

The state-level situation room will also be used as an 'early warning system'.

According to Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Office, once these centres are fully operational, other states can also implement this disaster management model in their states. (ANI)

