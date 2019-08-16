Flooded Pashupatinath temple in Mandsaur
Flooded Pashupatinath temple in Mandsaur

Madhya Pradesh: Incessant rains flood Mandsaur, 3,000 people shifted to relief centres

ANI | Updated: Aug 16, 2019 10:24 IST

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Incessant rains over the past few days have flooded several parts of Mandsaur district including the revered Pashupatinath temple, forcing the administration to shift around 3,000 people to relief centres.
Floodwaters entered the temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, late Thursday night submerging the sanctum sanctorum which was under several feet of water.
Giving details of the relief operations, Mandsaur Superintendent of Police Hitesh Chaudhary said, "Around 3,000 people from waterlogged and flooded areas have been shifted to safer places. The administration has arranged food and accommodation for them."
He said the Kotwali area is among the worst hit. Reports of overflowing water-bodies have come in from Narayangarh and Daloda areas.
"In some areas, the floodwaters receded within a few hours and people returned to their homes," Chaudhary said.
He said the entire district administration has been put on alert and special teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) from Ratlam and Indore have been pressed into service. (ANI)

