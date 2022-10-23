Madhya Pradesh: India's map made with 51,000 diyas, portrait of Goddess Ahilya Bai with rangoli

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 23 (ANI): At the Gandhi Hall complex of Indore, on Sunday, India's map was created with as many as 51,000 lamps and a portrait of Goddess Ahilya made by rangoli was placed in place of Madhya Pradesh state on the map.

Goddess Ahilya Bai was the queen of Indore.



Members of team Parivartan made it together, for which the diyas were purchased from sellers sitting on the streets and pavements, and later these diyas would be distributed among the poor.

"We planned to celebrate Diwali with 51,000 diyas which were purchased from sellers on the pavement and made in the form of India's map. The picture of Goddess Ahilya Bai has been placed in place of Madhya Pradesh," Team Parivartan's Tanishk Rathore told ANI.

Tanishk Rathore urged people to buy diyas from the shopkeepers on the roads so that they get financial help as well. (ANI)

