Madhya Pradesh inoculates 82 pc of its residents with second COVID-19 vaccine dose

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 17 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh inoculated around 82 per cent of its residents with the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, said Vishvas Sarang, State Minister of Medical Education on Thursday.

"We organized the 10th mega vaccination drive in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday in which we achieved three records. Madhya Pradesh now tops the chart in the country in terms of inoculating the maximum percentage of its population. We have given the second dose to 82.3 per cent of residents of the state," said Sarang.

"We vaccinated around 15 lakh person today that is even more than Uttar Pradesh. Also, we have vaccinated more than 5.5 lakh pregnant women. Overall we have vaccinated 9.70 crore people," he added.

As per the Directorate of Health Services, 18 new cases were reported in Madhya Pradesh till 6 pm on Thursday.

There are currently 171 active cases in the state with 17 patients recovered, it added.

Meanwhile, as per the Union Health Ministry, close to 136 Crore COVID-19 vaccines doses have been administered in India till Thursday. (ANI)