Madhya Pradesh: Jiwaji University forms panel to probe goof-up in question paper

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Dec 27 (ANI): Registrar of Jiwaji University IK Mansoori on Friday said a committee has been set up to look into how "revolutionaries" were termed as 'terrorists' in a question paper.

The question paper was meant for the students of Guna PG College, who were taking their examination on December 20.

"A committee has been set up. The matter is being investigated. Information is being obtained from the concerned examiner. Further action will be taken," said Mansoori.

"The question paper is prepared by the examiner and the clarification will be sought by the examiner," he added.

Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Jitu Patwari has also ordered a probe into the matter.

"This is not a lapse but negligence. I have ordered an investigation into the matter. The report will come in three days. Strict action will be taken against those responsible," Patwari told ANI.

Earlier, former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted and called the incident as "shameful" and "painful".

In the question paper, the students were asked to differentiate between "extremists and revolutionary terrorists".

"Describe the activities of a revolutionary terrorist. What is the difference between extremists and revolutionary terrorists?" the question read.

The incident came to light when students staged a protest against the question on Thursday. (ANI)

