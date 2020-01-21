Madhya Pradesh man held in Haryana for smuggling opium

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Jan 21 (ANI): Haryana Police on Tuesday arrested a drug peddler from Fatehabad district of the state after it recovered 500-gram opium from his possession.

A spokesperson of Haryana Police today said that the arrested accused was identified as Chain Singh, a native of district Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh. He was arrested by a team of Special Staff during patrolling and checking.

A case under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the accused and interrogation is underway.

In another incident, a team of Crime Investigation Agency Fatehabad has nabbed two persons under the Arms Act and recovered two pistols and three cartridges from them.(ANI)