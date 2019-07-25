The child's family is yet to approach the police, Sub-Inspector Hemant Nishod said.
Madhya Pradesh: Man thrashed by mob on suspicion of being a child-lifter

ANI | Updated: Jul 25, 2019 04:50 IST

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): A man was thrashed by mob in Niranjapur on Wednesday on suspicion of being a child-lifter.
The alleged child-lifter has been identified as Tejram, a Police Officer said.
Reportedly, a few people saw him picking a child and thrashed him. Some from the mob even filmed him being thrashed as others informed the Police.
Police brought the accused at the Police Station where the mob created a ruckus.
"The child's family is yet to approach the police. The accused have been identified as Tejram. We are investigating the matter," Sub-Inspector Hemant Nishod said. (ANI)

iocl